Age 85, of Holland, PA passed away on September 21, 2019. He was the husband of Beatrice (nee Salosky). He was the father of Charles (Laurie Jubelirer), Marla (Richard) Cohen, and Gwen (Josh) Weinstock. He is survived also by his grand-children Sam, Becca and Andy Langman, Drew and Jenna Cohen and Noah and Nate Weinstock. He worked in the advertising department for the Philadelphia Bulletin and the Trenton Times. Interment will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to Autism Speaks or the Philadelphia chapter of Hadassah.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 24, 2019