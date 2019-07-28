|
|
RICCIARDI
CAESAR J. "CHAS"
Age 95, of Wynnewood, PA on July 21, 2019. A Predeceased by his wife, Ann (née Ragni), and their daughter Marianne Kavanagh. Survived by his grandchildren John Kavanagh and Marianne McGreevey, and his great-granddaughter Lila McGreevey. Chas was a WWII U.S. Army Air Force Flight Engineer, Purple Heart recipient, and P.O.W. He was a founder of Doe Mountain Ski Area and a partner there for 25 years. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation (9am) and Funeral Mass (10am) on Wednesday, July 31 at Presentation BVM Church, 204 Haverford Rd, Wynnewood, PA 19096. Interment will follow at SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, 1600 S. Sproul Rd, Springfield, PA 19064. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Chas' name to the Inpatient Hospice Center of the Coatesville VA Medical Center, Building 138, 1400 Black Horse Hill Rd, Coatesville, PA 19320.
Published on Philly.com on July 28, 2019