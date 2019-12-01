|
BRINTON
CALEB JEFFERIS, III
82, of Blue Bell, died Nov. 24, 2019. "Cal" was born April 5, 1937, in Philadelphia, PA to Caleb and Mary. In his early years, he worked as an engineer at Eaton Yale and later established his own custom home-building company. Cal had a passion for history, wood-working and his family. He enjoyed spending his summers in Ocean City, NJ.
Caleb is survived by his wife of 57 years, Geraldine A. Fletcher; 3 sons Caleb "Jeff", Kirk and Michael; their spouses Alyssa, Ashley and Marlene, and 4 grandchildren Lauren, Morgan, Brooke and Leyton. A private Service took place November 30, 2019 at Whitemarsh Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be given to at www.cancer.org
