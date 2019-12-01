Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CALEB BRINTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CALEB JEFFERIS BRINTON III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CALEB JEFFERIS BRINTON III Notice
BRINTON
CALEB JEFFERIS, III
82, of Blue Bell, died Nov. 24, 2019. "Cal" was born April 5, 1937, in Philadelphia, PA to Caleb and Mary. In his early years, he worked as an engineer at Eaton Yale and later established his own custom home-building company. Cal had a passion for history, wood-working and his family. He enjoyed spending his summers in Ocean City, NJ.
Caleb is survived by his wife of 57 years, Geraldine A. Fletcher; 3 sons Caleb "Jeff", Kirk and Michael; their spouses Alyssa, Ashley and Marlene, and 4 grandchildren Lauren, Morgan, Brooke and Leyton. A private Service took place November 30, 2019 at Whitemarsh Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be given to at www.cancer.org
Online condolences may be made to the family at

RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CALEB's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -