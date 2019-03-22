CLARK

CAMERON S.

On March 19, 2019; Age 89; Former longtime Haddonfield Resident; Beloved Husband of Joan (nee Truscott); Devoted Father of Scott Cameron Clark (Celia Loneragan) of Sydney, Australia, Jeremy Lynn Truscott Clark (Peggy) of Cherry Hill, NJ and Barry Ewen Clark (Mary) of Tewksbury, MA; Loving Grandfather of Jesse, Kevin, Rebecca, Kelly, David, Emma, Elinor, Olivia and Oliver; Dear Brother of the late Ewen Clark (1993).

Mr. Clark grew up in Arbroath, Scotland, attended local schools and Glenalmond College in Perthshire, Scotland. He then studied at the Sorbonne University in Paris, France and graduated from St. Andrews University in St. Andrews, Scotland with an MA in modern languages in 1951. Mr. Clark earned his MBA from Harvard University Business School in Boston, MA, USA in 1953. He served in the US Army from 1954-1956. Mr. Clark was a member of St. Andrew's Society of Phila. and a longtime member of Tavistock Country Club since 1974. He had a long career in banking in Phila., and was Executive VP of the First Pennsylvania Banking and Trust Corp.

Mr. Clark's family will greet friends on Saturday, March 23rd, 2 - 4 P.M. at KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Clark can be made to The Cooper Foundation, One Cooper Plaza, Camden, NJ 08103.

