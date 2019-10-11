Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:15 AM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Monica's Church
17th and Ritner Sts.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CAMILLE DiBARTOLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAMILLE A. DiBARTOLO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAMILLE A. DiBARTOLO Notice
DiBARTOLO
CAMILLE A.


October 9, 2019. Devoted mother of Eric (Olivia) and Jonathan. Beloved sister of Joseph (Marie) DiBartolo and the late Catherine Christinzio. Aunt of Christina (Christopher) Caruso, Victoria Ricci. Great-aunt of Italia. Daughter of the late Camillo and Catherine (nee Girardo) DiBartolo. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING MONDAY EVENING 7 - 9 P.M. and TUESDAY 8 A.M. until 9:15 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. BROAD ST. Funeral Mass 10 A.M., St. Monica's Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Interment Resurrection Cem., 5201 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.

Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuenralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAMILLE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monti-Rago Funeral Home
Download Now