DiBARTOLO
CAMILLE A.
October 9, 2019. Devoted mother of Eric (Olivia) and Jonathan. Beloved sister of Joseph (Marie) DiBartolo and the late Catherine Christinzio. Aunt of Christina (Christopher) Caruso, Victoria Ricci. Great-aunt of Italia. Daughter of the late Camillo and Catherine (nee Girardo) DiBartolo. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING MONDAY EVENING 7 - 9 P.M. and TUESDAY 8 A.M. until 9:15 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. BROAD ST. Funeral Mass 10 A.M., St. Monica's Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Interment Resurrection Cem., 5201 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 11, 2019