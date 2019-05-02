MORSE

CANDICE BETTY "CANDY"

Of Morgantown PA. It is with great sadness that the family announces her passing after a brief illness, on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Candy was born in Philadelphia, on June 17, 1971, to Harold Jones and Michal (Honore') Jones. She was raised in Royers-ford PA and later attended Rosemont College graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. On October 8, 2010, she happily married Richard "Ted" Morse. Together they had a son Daniel and added to their family with Ted's son Evan. Candy had a success-ful career in marketing with her most recent position at Lincoln Financial Group of Philadelphia as Senior Market-ing Manager.

Candy had an amazing knack of always making people feel comfortable and welcome. She is well known for her quick smile and social grace.

Candy will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Ted; their children, Daniel 8 years old and Evan 19. She is also survived by her father, Harold Jones; her mother, Michal Jones and many relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service celebrating Candy's life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 1 P.M., at Brick Lane Community Church, 52 South Brick Lane, Elverson PA 19520. The Reverend Steve Estes is officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Fresh Air Fund

https://freshair.org/

would be appreciated. catagnusfuneralhomes.com

