GUILDAY

CAPTAIN JOSEPH W.

Of Wallingford/Cape May passed away peacefully from natural causes on March 28, 2019 at 85 years of age. Joe was the beloved husband of Greta (nee Miller); loving father of Elizabeth A., J. Ward (Bev), Molly M. Sargent, Robert E. (Licia), Stephen J. (Christine) and Christopher P. (Casey); and loving step-father of Christine Line and Janette Karlsen (Chris). Joe is also survived by 12 caring and healthy grand-children. He is preceded in death by his first wife, MaryAnn (nee Doubet). Born amid the Great Depression on October 27, 1933, in Chester, PA, Joe was the youngest of five children of Felix and Mary Guilday.

After graduating from St. James High School, Joe briefly attended the State University of New York Maritime College before being appointed in 1952 as an apprentice maritime pilot on the Delaware River. Joe became a pilot in 1955 and served in that capacity at the Pilots' Association for the Bay & River Delaware for nearly 48 years, retiring in 2003. From 1977 to 1980 Captain Guilday was President of the Pilots' Association.

Joe was enthusiastic about life and he was a lover of adventure, knowledge and poetry. He was equally prone to learn from extensive reading - American history in particular - as from global travel. When not traveling with family, reading, walking or bike riding, Joe could often be found swimming in the ocean off Cape May or Barbados. His spirit will carry on in the many lives he touched personally and professionally: as a father, Delaware River pilot, political activist, and thrill seeker!

Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation at 9:30 A.M. followed by a Memorial Service at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St John Chrysostom Catholic Church, 617 S. Providence Rd., Wallingford, PA 19086. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to The Seamen's Church Institute of Philadelphia, 1113 Admiral Way Philadelphia, PA 19112, or to The Seamen's Center of Wilmington, 1 Container Rd. Wilmington, DE 19801.

MYERS-HARNER FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, Camp Hill, PA, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary