|
|
BANCOFF, MD
CARL
October 20, 2019, of Radnor, PA, age 81. Beloved husband of Mary "Cackey" (nee Hetherington); loving father of Lisa (John) Mehl, Craig (Aliza) Bancoff and Brian (Melissa) Bancoff; cherished grandfather of Avi, Golda, Benjamin, Ivy, Ezra, Kai, Hannah and Lily; devoted brother of Renee (Arnold) Katz and brother-in-law of Joe (Molly) Hetherington; adored uncle of Jeffrey, Stephie and Amanda. Family and friends are invited to Graveside Services Thursday, 11:00 A.M., Har Jehuda Cemetery, 8400 Lansdowne Ave., Upper Darby, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org) or to a .
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 23, 2019