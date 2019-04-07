|
|
METZGER
REV. CARL E.
On April 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (nee Cameron); devoted father of Garth; dear brother of Virginia Malcolm; loving uncle of Don Malcolm. Relatives and friends may pay their respect to the family on Saturday, April 13th, 9 to 10:45 A.M., at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 205 Hunting-don Pike, Rockledge PA 19046, followed by Service 11 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Holy Nativity Episcopal Church would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 7, 2019