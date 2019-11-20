|
|
HUDSON
CARL R.
Of Radnor, PA and Wellington, ON, passed away suddenly on November 7, 2019. Incredible husband of Joanne; father of Duncan and Kelly, Jonathan and Joanne; granddad of Sam, Meagan, Kate, McLean and Patterson. Carl received a BSc and BComm from the University of Manitoba in Canada. He spent many years in the pharmaceutical industry in Montreal, Toronto, Philadelphia, and Sydney Australia. Carl was an avid curler and a longtime member of the Philadelphia Curling Club. He was a business partner with Joanne. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made, in Carl's name, to : https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/tribute.cfm
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 20, 2019