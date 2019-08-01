|
NOTTER
CARL W. JR.
of Brevard County, FL (formerly Phila. resident) passed peace-fully on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Carl is survived by three children; Carl W. Notter, III (Heather), Maize Galfand and Lori Bulafka (Bob); his brothers Steven and Dennis; his sisters Donna Eckerle, Carol Ann Mays; his grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and preceded in death by his sister Rosemarie (DJ);. Carl is also survived by his longtime partner and soulmate, Wendra Galfand. Funeral Services are private.
