|
|
BRANCA
CARMELA (nee Monzo)
Age 87 of Voorhees passed away August 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Dominick J. Branca and is survived by her daughter, Maryann (Steve) Winters, son, Pasquale Branca and son in law, Curt Benson. Also survived by her brother, Anthony(Geri), sister, Jean (Fiore) and granddaughters, Lisa Marie Winters and Nicole Renee Benson. She was predeceased by her daughter, Lisa Benson and brother, Carl Monzo. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Saturday 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. followed by Mass of Resurrection 11:00 A.M., all held at St. Andrew the Apostle R.C. Church, 27 Kresson-Gibbsboro Road, Gibbsboro, NJ. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Cooper Foundation, Three Cooper Plaza, Suite 500, Camden, NJ 08103 in support of MD Anderson/Pink Roses and Teal Magnolias.
Arrangements EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, Haddon Heights, NJ
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 28, 2019