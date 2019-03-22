|
|
CANDELORI
CARMELA (nee Lucchetti)
92 yrs.old, on March 19, 2019. Wife of the late William D. Candelori, Sr. Beloved mother of Carol (Anthony) Fiorello and
William D. (Lisa) Candelori, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Cheryl, Nicolle, Tricia, Domenic and Kristina. Great grand-mother of Matthew, Dylan, MiaBella and Chloe. Sister of Mary Palmeri, also survived by many nieces, nephews and all those who loved her very much. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday 9:00 to 10:30 A.M. at THE CLARE MCILVAINE MUNDY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7384 Ridge Ave. (cor. Wigard Ave.) Phila., 19128 and to her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Int. Holy Cross Cem. The family prefers donations in Carmela's name to Ascend Hospice, 501 Office Center Drive, St. 285, Ft. Washington, PA 19034.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 22, 2019