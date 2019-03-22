Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Resources
More Obituaries for CARMELA CANDELORI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CARMELA (Lucchetti) CANDELORI

Notice Condolences Flowers

CARMELA (Lucchetti) CANDELORI Notice
CANDELORI
CARMELA (nee Lucchetti)
92 yrs.old, on March 19, 2019. Wife of the late William D. Candelori, Sr. Beloved mother of Carol (Anthony) Fiorello and
William D. (Lisa) Candelori, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Cheryl, Nicolle, Tricia, Domenic and Kristina. Great grand-mother of Matthew, Dylan, MiaBella and Chloe. Sister of Mary Palmeri, also survived by many nieces, nephews and all those who loved her very much. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday 9:00 to 10:30 A.M. at THE CLARE MCILVAINE MUNDY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7384 Ridge Ave. (cor. Wigard Ave.) Phila., 19128 and to her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Int. Holy Cross Cem. The family prefers donations in Carmela's name to Ascend Hospice, 501 Office Center Drive, St. 285, Ft. Washington, PA 19034.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now