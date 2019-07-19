Home

Passed on to her eternal resting place on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at her home in Maris Grove, Glen Mills, PA. She is survived by her loving and devoted sister- and brother-in-law, Antionette and John Kaufman. She was preceded by her loving parents, Maria and Joseph Falcone, and her siblings, Michael J., Theresa A., and Martino A. Falcone.
Her Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, July 24th, at 10:30 A.M., at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 430 Valleybrook Rd., Glen Mills. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, a contri-bution in Carmela's name can be made to the Resident Care Fund of Maris Grove. Contact barbara Burri at Maris Grove, [email protected]

PAGANO FUNERAL HOME Garnet Valley, PA

Published on Philly.com on July 19, 2019
