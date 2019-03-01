Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for CARMELA IMPERATRICE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CARMELA G. (Imperato) IMPERATRICE

Notice Condolences Flowers

CARMELA G. (Imperato) IMPERATRICE Notice
IMPERATRICE
CARMELA G. (nee Imperato)


Age 96, passed on February 26, 2019, of Upper Darby, formerly of Phila. PA. Beloved wife of the late Louis M. Imperatrice, Sr.; loving mother of Carol (Ken Miller) Imperatrice, Roxanne (the late Joseph DeBenedetto) Imperatrice, and the late Louis Imperatrice, Jr.; dear sister of the late Vincenza, Santa, and Rocco; grandmother of Ann Marie (Steve) Chapman, Jennifer (Charlie Messner) Gotkin, and Eric (Rebecca Joseph) Miller; great-grand-mother of Finn, C.J., and Maxx. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Sunday, 6 to 8 P.M., and Monday, 8:30 to 9:20 A.M., at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 WEST CHESTER PIKE, WEST CHESTER PA 19382 (610-431-9000), and to her Funeral Mass Monday, 10 A.M., SS. Simon and Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct. (Rte. 352 at West Chester Pike), Westtown-West Chester PA. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem., Springfield PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Carmela to M.S. Society, Greater Del. Valley Chapter, 30 S. 17th St., Suite 800, Phila. PA 19103.

Online condolences
www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now