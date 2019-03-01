|
|
IMPERATRICE
CARMELA G. (nee Imperato)
Age 96, passed on February 26, 2019, of Upper Darby, formerly of Phila. PA. Beloved wife of the late Louis M. Imperatrice, Sr.; loving mother of Carol (Ken Miller) Imperatrice, Roxanne (the late Joseph DeBenedetto) Imperatrice, and the late Louis Imperatrice, Jr.; dear sister of the late Vincenza, Santa, and Rocco; grandmother of Ann Marie (Steve) Chapman, Jennifer (Charlie Messner) Gotkin, and Eric (Rebecca Joseph) Miller; great-grand-mother of Finn, C.J., and Maxx. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Sunday, 6 to 8 P.M., and Monday, 8:30 to 9:20 A.M., at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 WEST CHESTER PIKE, WEST CHESTER PA 19382 (610-431-9000), and to her Funeral Mass Monday, 10 A.M., SS. Simon and Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct. (Rte. 352 at West Chester Pike), Westtown-West Chester PA. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem., Springfield PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Carmela to M.S. Society, Greater Del. Valley Chapter, 30 S. 17th St., Suite 800, Phila. PA 19103.
