DiCAPRIO
CARMELA "MILLIE" M. (Pepe)
94, of Secane, PA formerly of Southwest Phila, joined her beloved husband Albert on May 15, 2019. Daughter of the late Pasquale and Filomena (nee Siena) Pepe who owned Pepe's Italian Food Market. Loving mother of Albert M. (Helen) DiCaprio, Linda (the late William) Sanborn and David (Serene) DiCaprio, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Sat., May 18, 2019 10 A.M. O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and to her Funeral Service Sat. 12 P.M. in the Funeral Home. Ent. Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on May 17, 2019