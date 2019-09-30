Home

CARMELA M. (Cozzolino) VILLONE

CARMELA M. (Cozzolino) VILLONE Notice
VILLONE
CARMELA M. (nee Cozzolino)
Passed on September 27, 2019. Wife of the late Vincent. Beloved mother of Rosemary (Philip) Watson, Vincent Villone and Carla Villone. Loving grandmother of Nina Marie (Borgia) Marco, Leah (Lawrence) McGuffin, Victoria (Felix) Morales and Vincent Villone. Great grandmother of Jason, Adam, Lawrence, Natalie, Victor and Bella. Sister of the late Rosalie Donato. Viewing Tuesday 9 A.M. in Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Ent. Holy Cross Cem.


Published on Philly.com on Sept. 30, 2019
