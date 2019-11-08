|
|
NASUTI, ESQ.
CARMEN C.
Age 74, of Phila, PA passed away November 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Ann Marie (Giffear) Nasuti, devoted father of Carmen C. Nasuti, III, cherished grandfather of Grace. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 6 P.M., PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL, 1327 S. BROAD ST. PHILA., PA and Tue. morning 9:30 A.M., St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts., Phila, PA. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. in the Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Contributions to St. Monica Church, 2422 S. 17th St. Phila., PA 19145.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 8, 2019