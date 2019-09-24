|
VIOLA
CARMEN J. "JUNIOR"
Passed on September 21, 2019. Devoted husband of Mary (nee DellaValla) Viola. Beloved father of Carmen (DeSha) Viola, and Joann (Harry) D'Ascenzo. Grand-father of Gregory (Allegra), Daniel, Christopher, Stephen, and Alex. Great-grandfather of Anthony, Giuliana, and Maximilian. Brother of Mary, Yolanda, Rita, Matthew, Theresa, and Sonny. Dear friend of Donald Dilsner.
Viewing Wednesday evening, 7 to 9 P.M., at THE STOLFO FUNERAL HOME, 2536-38 S. Broad St. Also Viewing Thursday 8:30 A.M. in the Funeral Home. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem.
