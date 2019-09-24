Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stolfo Funeral Home
2536 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 334-7376
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Stolfo Funeral Home
2536 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
8:30 AM
Stolfo Funeral Home
2536 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Monica Church
17th and Ritner Sts
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CARMEN VIOLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CARMEN J. "JUNIOR" VIOLA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CARMEN J. "JUNIOR" VIOLA Notice
VIOLA
CARMEN J. "JUNIOR"
Passed on September 21, 2019. Devoted husband of Mary (nee DellaValla) Viola. Beloved father of Carmen (DeSha) Viola, and Joann (Harry) D'Ascenzo. Grand-father of Gregory (Allegra), Daniel, Christopher, Stephen, and Alex. Great-grandfather of Anthony, Giuliana, and Maximilian. Brother of Mary, Yolanda, Rita, Matthew, Theresa, and Sonny. Dear friend of Donald Dilsner.
Viewing Wednesday evening, 7 to 9 P.M., at THE STOLFO FUNERAL HOME, 2536-38 S. Broad St. Also Viewing Thursday 8:30 A.M. in the Funeral Home. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem.


logo

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CARMEN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now