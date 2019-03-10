Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
D’ANJOLELL Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford
908 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA 19086
(610) 874-7700
CARMEN JOSEPH DiGIROLOMO

CARMEN JOSEPH
On March 7, 2019, age 87 of Darby. Husband of Concetta (nee Ruggeri) DiGirolomo. Beloved father of Anthony (Eva), Michele (James) Clark and Annette Rosetti. Brother of Louis (Helen) DiGirolomo. Grand-children Ashley, Danielle, Carlo and the late Amanda. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Tuesday 10 A.M. followed by his Funeral Service 11:30 A.M. DANJOLELL-BARONE MEMORIAL HOME, 908 S. Providence Rd., Wallingford, PA 19086. Entombment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Contributions to and the Gary Sinise Foundation for Veterans, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 10, 2019
