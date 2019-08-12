|
CALVANESE
CARMEN RALPH
Loving father, brother, and uncle, passed away suddenly on August 4th, 2019 at the age of 59. Carmen is predeceased by his parents Debbi (O'Keefe) Fitzpatrick and Ralph Calvanese. He is survived by his sister Marijo; his wife Maria, son Nick, daughter Angela; his brother-in-law Bill, niece Lexi, nephew Will; and his long-time friend Danny Martino. Those who knew Carmen would tell you that he loved his family unconditionally; just like he loved Eagles Football. He was a diehard Philadelphia sports fan who never stopped listening to sports-talk radio. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing softball. Carmen's loved ones as well as his many friends and relatives will mourn his absence but celebrate the kind-hearted loving man who lives on in their memories. Family members and close friends are invited to a celebration of Carmen's life taking place at 4 P.M. on Saturday, August 17th at 101 Grange Cross Lane, Egg Harbor Township, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carmen may be made to the Bobby Bonds Memorial Foundation at:
bobbybondsmemorialfoundation.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 12, 2019