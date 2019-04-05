WAITERS

CAROL ANN (nee Franc)

March 17, 2019, of Devon, PA passed away at home just one day before her 87th birthday. Carol was predeceased by her loving husband of 34 years, Agustus, her parents Max and Grace Franc and her brothers Max and Michael. Carol grew up in De Pere, Wisconsin and was a lifelong Green Bay Packer fan evident by the gold and green Packer memorabilia in her home. Carol received her bachelor's Degree from St. Mary's College in Winona, Minnesota and earned her Masters of Social Work Degree from the University of Pittsburgh. She spent many years working as a Social Worker at the VA Hospital in Coatesville, PA., where she met her husband. After retirement, Carol studied Reiki under William Rand and became a Karuna Master. She taught and mentored many students in the practice of Reiki at the Main Line School Night Program and in private practice. Carol leaves behind a legacy of healing energy and many devoted students. Many of her former students visited her frequently during her final months while she was housebound. Carol loved life, traveling and meeting new people. Wherever she went, her first question to friends and strangers was, "and how are you doing today?" Then she would spend as much time as it took to get an answer to that question. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Mass at 10 A.M. on Sat. April 6, 2019 at The Daylesford Abbey: 220 South Valley Road. Paoli, PA. Carol had a deep love of animals, especially dogs; so in lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions may be made in Carol's honor to: The ASPCA or The Daylesford Abbey. Arr. are with ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC. PAOLI, PA.

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 5, 2019