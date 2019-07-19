Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
The Church of Stella Maris
9th and Bigler Sts. (parking lot on 10th Street)
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Stella Maris
9th and Bigler Sts.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL DESIMONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL (DINNELLA) DESIMONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROL (DINNELLA) DESIMONE Notice
DESIMONE (DINNELLA)
CAROL (nee Rosato)


July 17, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Louis Dinnella. Beloved mother of Michael Scelsa. Loving grandmother of Marie (Tim) Geist and Michele (Marc) Scelsa-Maccario. Great-grand-mother of Marc, Vanessa, Brian and Mia. Sister of Betty McGann. Aunt of Barbara, Eileen and Denise. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING TUESDAY, 9 A.M. at The Church of Stella Maris, 9th and Bigler Sts. (parking lot on 10th Street), followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to the , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106.

Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monti-Rago Funeral Home
Download Now