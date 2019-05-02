Home

Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
EYNON
CAROL I. (nee Irwin)
On April 27, 2019, age 88, of Medford, NJ formerly of Haddonfield. Beloved wife, for nearly 65 years, of The Honorable David G. Eynon J.S.C. (Retired). Loving mother of The Honorable Linda Eynon, J.S.C. and Nancy Eynon Roper (Michael). Devoted grandmother of Jessica Bander (Austen) and Abigail Roper; treasured great grandmother of John Michael Bander and Walker David Bander. Dear sister of Richard Webb Irwin, Jr. and brother/ sister-in-law of H. Korb Eynon and Josette Eynon, and aunt to Matthew Eynon and Stephanie Eynon.
Carol graduated from Beaver College (now Arcadia Univer-sity) with a degree in education and taught elementary school prior to raising her family. She also worked at Bancroft School and the Haddonfield Public Library, where she had also been a volunteer for many years. She most enjoyed spending time with family and friends, particularly her granddaughters and great grandsons.
Carol's family will receive friends on Friday Evening May 17th, 5-7 P.M. and again on Saturday morning, May 18th 9:30 - 10:45 A.M., at KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ. A Memorial Service will follow on Saturday at 11 A.M. at Kain-Murphy. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Carol may be made to the Haddonfield Public Library, 60 Haddon Ave., Haddonfield, NJ 08033 or to the . Arrs. by KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES of Haddonfield, NJ.
Published on Philly.com on May 2, 2019
