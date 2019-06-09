|
|
MADELINE
CAROL J. (nee Wenke)
On June 7, 2019. Age 75. Devoted wife of 55 years to Joseph S. Madeline Jr. Loving mother of Carol J. Klenk (Rick), Mandy McCahill (Greg), Angela Storey (David) and the late Joseph S. Madeline III. Adoring grandmother of Allison, Lindsay, Madeline and Ricky Klenk, Connor, Declan, and Ryleigh McCahill, and Joey, David, and Scarlett Storey. Sister of the late Joseph, Thomas, and James Wenke and Dolores Macek. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 12:30 P.M. until her Funeral Service 1:30 P.M. at THE JOSEPH A. FLUEHR III FUNERAL HOME, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954. Int. Newtown Cem., Newtown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
www.fluehr.com
Published on Philly.com on June 9, 2019