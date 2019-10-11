Home

Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 342-5200
CAROL M. (Kenny) ABBOTT

CAROL M. (Kenny) ABBOTT Notice
ABBOTT
CAROL M. (nee Kenny)
On Oct. 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas H. Devoted mother of Karen Rothenberger (Chris), Thomas B. Abbott (Maureen) and Janine Sharp (Larry). Loving grandmom of Kate, Jenn, Carly, Nicole and Paden Thomas. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:30 A.M. St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St. Phila., PA 19111. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.

www.wackermanfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 11, 2019
