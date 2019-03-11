Home

Zale Funeral Home - Stratford
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
(856) 783-5100
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Zale Funeral Home - Stratford
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish-St. Luke R.C. Church
Warwick Road
Stratford , NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish-St. Luke R.C. Church
Warwick Road
Stratford , NJ
View Map
CAROL (Masci) MANCINI

CAROL (Masci) MANCINI Notice
MANCINI
CAROL (nee Masci)
of Blackwood, NJ, formerly of Stratford, NJ. Passed away on March 8, 2019. surrounded by her loving family. Age 81, Carol was born and raised in South Philly. Wife of the late Vincent "Lefty" Mancini Jr. She is survived by her daughter Diane (Mark) DeCesare of Marlton, NJ, son Michael (Tina) Mancini of Straford, NJ, sister Maria Forcina and sister-in-law Gerry Masci, 4 grandchildren Nicole, Vinny, Mark and Matt. Carol was pre-deceased by her siblings Carmella DeMaria and Vincent Masci; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Viewing for relatives and friends Tuesday Evening, March 12th from 6 to 9 P.M. EUGENE J. ZALE FUNERAL HOME, 712 N White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ. A second viewing will take place from 9 to 10 A.M. on Wednesday March 13th from Our Lady of Guadaloupe Parish- St. Luke R.C. Church, Warwick Rd., Stratford, NJ. Funeral Mass to begin at 10A.M. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. Memorial Conrtibutions may be made to The or The .
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 11, 2019
