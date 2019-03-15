Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
CAROL (Monastra) MILANO

MILANO
CAROL (nee Monastra)


March 13, 2019. Devoted mother of Matthew (Catherine), David (Dr. Concetta) and John Milano. Grandmother of Luca, Christian and Madeline Milano. Sister of James Monastra. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING MONDAY EVE, 7 to 9 P.M., at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St. Service to begin at 8:30 P.M. (at Funeral Home). Interment will be private.

www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 15, 2019
