DESIMONE (DINNELLA)
CAROL (nee Rosato)
July 17, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Louis Dinnella. Beloved mother of Michael Scelsa. Loving grandmother of Marie (Tim) Geist and Michele (Marc) Scelsa-Maccario. Great-grand-mother of Marc, Vanessa, Brian and Mia. Sister of Betty McGann. Aunt of Barbara, Eileen and Denise. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING TUESDAY, 9 A.M. at The Church of Stella Maris, 9th and Bigler Sts. (parking lot on 10th Street), followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to the , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106.
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on July 19, 2019