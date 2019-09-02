|
PACKER
CAROL
of Fort Washington, died peace-fully August 31, 2019 with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Mike Snyder and loving mother of Andie Snyder (Adam Greenstein); dear sister of Dr. Susan Packer (Dr. Jeffry Rubin) and aunt of Sara Rubin, Michael Rubin, and Tori Snyder; and very special cousin and friend to all. Predeceased by her adoring parents Lois and Edsel Packer. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Service Tuesday 9:30 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at the home of Carol and Mike. The family would appreciate donations made to Congregation Beth Or 239 E. Welsh Road, Maple Glen, PA. 19002 or the , PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 2, 2019