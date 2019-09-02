Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL PACKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL PACKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROL PACKER Notice
PACKER
CAROL
of Fort Washington, died peace-fully August 31, 2019 with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Mike Snyder and loving mother of Andie Snyder (Adam Greenstein); dear sister of Dr. Susan Packer (Dr. Jeffry Rubin) and aunt of Sara Rubin, Michael Rubin, and Tori Snyder; and very special cousin and friend to all. Predeceased by her adoring parents Lois and Edsel Packer. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Service Tuesday 9:30 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at the home of Carol and Mike. The family would appreciate donations made to Congregation Beth Or 239 E. Welsh Road, Maple Glen, PA. 19002 or the , PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROL's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now