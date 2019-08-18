|
FARIS
CAROL WELTY
Passed away at age 90 on August 2, 2018. Born in Oberlin, Ohio, Carol was the daughter of Ivan Welty and Annabelle Noss. Carol lived as a child in Lebanon, Missouri, and Manitou Springs, Colorado, where her father was a minister in the Congregational Church. Annabelle was the daughter of missionaries in Japan.
Carol studied music at Colorado College and the University of Colorado, then attended Columbia University, where she met her husband, David Faris, in 1955. Carol gave birth to sons Edward and Gregory in London, and Edinburgh, Scotland, while David served in the U.S. Air Force. Carol and David had a third son, Robert, who was born in Boothbay Harbor, Maine.
Carol was an accomplished pianist and organist from an early age. After moving from Cambridge, Massachusetts, to the Mt. Airy section of Phila. in 1966, Carol studied with and eventually succeeded Dr. Newell Robinson as organist and choirmaster at Grace Church, Mt. Airy. At the time, Grace Church was renowned for its choir of men and boys, which Dr. Robinson directed from 1922 until his retirement in 1976. Carol was the first adult woman to sing in the choir on a regular basis and was the second woman to serve on the church vestry.
Carol worked at Marlboro Music from 1989 until 2009. Carol held several jobs at the University of Pennsylvania during the 1980s, including at the School of Urban Policy and the Annenberg Center. Carol worked at the Pennsylvania Health Law Project in the 1970s.
Carol is survived by her sister Sylvia Geer of Williamsburg, Virginia, her three sons, and seven grandchildren. She and her husband David are interred at Ewing Church Cemetery in New Jersey, where immediate family held a memorial service in May 2019. Donations in Carol's memory may be made to the Grace Epiphany Church Mt. Airy music program.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 18, 2019