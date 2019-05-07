Home

Of Malvern, passed away on May 4, 2019. Beloved wife of 46 years to the late Robert A. Cifaldi. Loving mother of Robert A., Jr. (Amy) and Richard Cifaldi. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Thursday, May 9, 2019, 10:30 A.M., at SS. Philip & James Catholic Church, corner of Route #30 and Ship Rd., Exton PA 19341, where friends may call from 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. Thursday at the Church prior to Mass. Family requests contribu-tions to the , 480 Norristown Rd., Suite #150, Blue Bell PA 19422.

www.LoganFuneralhomes.com

Published on Philly.com on May 7, 2019
