Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
215-637-1414
CAROLANN TAFFE
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
CAROLANN D. (Zabinbski) TAFFE


1946 - 2019
CAROLANN D. (Zabinbski) TAFFE Notice
TAFFE
CAROLANN D. (nee Zabinbski)
August 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael. Devoted mother of Kim Murray (Fran), Michael (Laura), and Thomas (Sandy). Loving Mom-Mom of Michael, Sean, Madison, Kasey, and Maeve. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Friday, 9 to 10:45 A.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), followed b y her Service 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , 150 Monument Rd., Unit 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, in her memory would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 27, 2019
