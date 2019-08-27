|
|
TAFFE
CAROLANN D. (nee Zabinbski)
August 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael. Devoted mother of Kim Murray (Fran), Michael (Laura), and Thomas (Sandy). Loving Mom-Mom of Michael, Sean, Madison, Kasey, and Maeve. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Friday, 9 to 10:45 A.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), followed b y her Service 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , 150 Monument Rd., Unit 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, in her memory would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 27, 2019