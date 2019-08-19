Home

CAROLINA (Russo) PETITO

CAROLINA (Russo) PETITO Notice
PETITO
CAROLINA (nee Russo)
Passed away on August 16, 2019 at age 92. Beloved wife of the late Pasquale; loving sister of Ida Sesso, Salvatrice Auriemma, and the late Rodolfo and Carmela Russo; also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral on WEDNESDAY morning 9 to 10 A.M. at St. Paul's Church, 923 Christian St., Phila., PA 19147. Funeral Mass to follow Viewing at 10 A.M. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to St. Paul's Church.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 19, 2019
