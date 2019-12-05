|
|
SIME
CAROLINE R. (nee Reisner)
On December 1, 2019, age 69, of Haddon Hts., NJ, formerly of Phila. Beloved wife of The Rev. Peter C.S. Sime; loving mother of John Sime of Phila., PA and Katie Sime of New York, NY and dear sister of Anne R. Armetta (Paul), John H. Reisner, III and The Rev. James L. Reisner (Martha).
Carol graduated from Haddon-field Memorial HS, Hood College and received her Master's from Montclair State Univ. She was a teacher for the Friends Select School for 20 years and after retiring she was a frequent substitute. Additionally, she was actively involved in First Presbyterian Church in Philadelphia.
Carol's family and friends are invited to her Memorial Service on Saturday, Dec. 14th, 11 A.M., at the First Presbyterian Church of Haddonfield, 19 E. Kings Hwy. E., Haddonfield, NJ; where the family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Carol may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Haddonfield, the First Presby-terian Church in Philadelphia, the Friends Select Lower School or to the . Arrangements by
KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES of Haddonfield, NJ.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 5, 2019