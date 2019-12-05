Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROLINE SIME
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROLINE R. (Reisner) SIME

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROLINE R. (Reisner) SIME Notice
SIME
CAROLINE R. (nee Reisner)
On December 1, 2019, age 69, of Haddon Hts., NJ, formerly of Phila. Beloved wife of The Rev. Peter C.S. Sime; loving mother of John Sime of Phila., PA and Katie Sime of New York, NY and dear sister of Anne R. Armetta (Paul), John H. Reisner, III and The Rev. James L. Reisner (Martha).
Carol graduated from Haddon-field Memorial HS, Hood College and received her Master's from Montclair State Univ. She was a teacher for the Friends Select School for 20 years and after retiring she was a frequent substitute. Additionally, she was actively involved in First Presbyterian Church in Philadelphia.
Carol's family and friends are invited to her Memorial Service on Saturday, Dec. 14th, 11 A.M., at the First Presbyterian Church of Haddonfield, 19 E. Kings Hwy. E., Haddonfield, NJ; where the family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Carol may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Haddonfield, the First Presby-terian Church in Philadelphia, the Friends Select Lower School or to the . Arrangements by

KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES of Haddonfield, NJ.

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROLINE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -