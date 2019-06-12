Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Oreland Evangelical Presbyterian Church
1119 Church Rd. (Parking Lot off Paper Mill Rd.)
Oreland, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Oreland Evangelical Presbyterian Church
1119 Church Rd. (Parking Lot off Paper Mill Rd.)
Oreland, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROLINE PORTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROLINE V. (Hawthorne) PORTER

Notice Condolences Flowers

CAROLINE V. (Hawthorne) PORTER Notice
PORTER
CAROLINE V. (nee Hawthorne)


98 years old, peacefully on June 11, 2019. Wife of the late William T. Porter. Beloved mother of William (Joy) Porter, Robert (the late Nancy) Porter and June (the late Richard) Garretson. Cherished grandmother to 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grand-children and 4 great-great- grandchildren; sister of June Hyduk and Walter Hawthorne. Survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing in Church Friday, 10 A.M., follow-ed by her Funeral Service 11 A.M. at the Oreland Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1119 Church Rd. (Parking Lot off Paper Mill Rd.) Oreland, PA 19075. Int. Sunset Mem. Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to above named Church.

CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY F.H. INC.
215-482-8878

Published on Philly.com on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now