PORTER
CAROLINE V. (nee Hawthorne)
98 years old, peacefully on June 11, 2019. Wife of the late William T. Porter. Beloved mother of William (Joy) Porter, Robert (the late Nancy) Porter and June (the late Richard) Garretson. Cherished grandmother to 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grand-children and 4 great-great- grandchildren; sister of June Hyduk and Walter Hawthorne. Survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing in Church Friday, 10 A.M., follow-ed by her Funeral Service 11 A.M. at the Oreland Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1119 Church Rd. (Parking Lot off Paper Mill Rd.) Oreland, PA 19075. Int. Sunset Mem. Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to above named Church.
CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY F.H. INC.
215-482-8878
Published on Philly.com on June 12, 2019