McDONOUGH
CAROLINE WALCZAK
Daughter to the late Edward L. Walczak and Regina (Tyminska) Walczak, mother to Jay-Michael (JoAnn McDonough) and devoted daughter Regina C. McDonough, adoring Babci to Michael Gabriel McDonough. Viewing Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. at Saint John Cantius Church, 4415 Almond St, Phila., PA 19137 with Mass of Christian Burial immediately to follow. Interment at St. Dominic Cem. Donations can be made in Caroline's name to Nazareth Academy High School, 4001 Grant Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19114 (Class of 1955).
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 10, 2019