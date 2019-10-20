|
CASTELLANI
CAROLYN A. (nee Matteo)
Was taken Home by her Special Angel on Oct. 17, 2019, of So. Jersey formerly of Roxborough
Carolyn enjoyed painting with watercolor and loved the beach in Ocean City. Wife of the late Albert N. Castellani. Loving and devoted mother of Stephen (Donna) and Michael (Jenny) Castellani. Cherished grandmother of Cara Ann, Stevie, Sarah, Nicholas and Caroline Rose. Sister of Domenic Matteo, survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends in Church Wednesday after 9:45 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 819 Cathedral Rd. (off Ridge Ave.) Phila. 19128. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Please send donations in Carolyn's name to St. Jude's Children Hosp., PO Box 3704, Memphis, Te. 38105.
Clare McIlvaine Mundy FH, Inc.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 20, 2019