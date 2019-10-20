Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:45 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
819 Cathedral Rd. (off Ridge Ave.)
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
819 Cathedral Rd. (off Ridge Ave.)
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROLYN CASTELLANI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROLYN A. (Matteo) CASTELLANI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROLYN A. (Matteo) CASTELLANI Notice
CASTELLANI
CAROLYN A. (nee Matteo)


Was taken Home by her Special Angel on Oct. 17, 2019, of So. Jersey formerly of Roxborough
Carolyn enjoyed painting with watercolor and loved the beach in Ocean City. Wife of the late Albert N. Castellani. Loving and devoted mother of Stephen (Donna) and Michael (Jenny) Castellani. Cherished grandmother of Cara Ann, Stevie, Sarah, Nicholas and Caroline Rose. Sister of Domenic Matteo, survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends in Church Wednesday after 9:45 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 819 Cathedral Rd. (off Ridge Ave.) Phila. 19128. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Please send donations in Carolyn's name to St. Jude's Children Hosp., PO Box 3704, Memphis, Te. 38105.
Clare McIlvaine Mundy FH, Inc.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROLYN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now