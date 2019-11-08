Home

Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
CAROLYN A. SCHEPPNER

CAROLYN A. SCHEPPNER Notice
SCHEPPNER
CAROLYN A.
On November 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Andy Finkel; sister of Elaine Kobialka, Nancy Scheppner and Barbara (Frank) Shimer; aunt of Jennifer, Kaite, Emma, Robert, and Tess.
Relatives and friends are invited to Memorial Service Sunday, 2 P.M., JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380.

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 8, 2019
