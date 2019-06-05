Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wentz Funeral Home
342 E Chestnut St
Coatesville, PA 19320
(610) 384-0318
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary
80 S. 17th Avenue
Coatesville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROLYN FORLANI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROLYN ANN LEWANDOWSKI FORLANI

Notice Condolences Flowers

CAROLYN ANN LEWANDOWSKI FORLANI Notice
FORLANI
CAROLYN ANN LEWANDOWSKI


68, died Sat. June 1, 2019. Wife of the late Nicholas J. Forlani. Loving mother of Tonia Forlani (Kurt Knackstedt), Joe Forlani, Nikki Forlani (Joe Croll). Grand-mother of Charlie Knackstedt and Axel Croll. Sister of Helen Schott, Bridgett Pastorious, and Raymond Lewandowski, Jr.
Visitation Friday, June 7, 9-10:15 A.M.; Mass 10:30 A.M. Our Lady of the Rosary 80 S. 17th Ave., Coatesville. Int. St. Cecilia Cemetery, Coatesville. Memorials: , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103, Pennsylvania Association for the Blind, 555 Gettysburg Pike, Suite A300, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 or to Our Lady of the Rosary 80 S. 17th Ave, Coatesville, PA 19320.
WENTZ FUNERAL HOME, Coatesville, 610-384-0318

www.wentzfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wentz Funeral Home
Download Now