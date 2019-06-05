|
FORLANI
CAROLYN ANN LEWANDOWSKI
68, died Sat. June 1, 2019. Wife of the late Nicholas J. Forlani. Loving mother of Tonia Forlani (Kurt Knackstedt), Joe Forlani, Nikki Forlani (Joe Croll). Grand-mother of Charlie Knackstedt and Axel Croll. Sister of Helen Schott, Bridgett Pastorious, and Raymond Lewandowski, Jr.
Visitation Friday, June 7, 9-10:15 A.M.; Mass 10:30 A.M. Our Lady of the Rosary 80 S. 17th Ave., Coatesville. Int. St. Cecilia Cemetery, Coatesville. Memorials: , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103, Pennsylvania Association for the Blind, 555 Gettysburg Pike, Suite A300, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 or to Our Lady of the Rosary 80 S. 17th Ave, Coatesville, PA 19320.
WENTZ FUNERAL HOME, Coatesville, 610-384-0318
www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on June 5, 2019