HAYWARD
CAROLYN M.
Age 72, of Drexel Hill, PA, formerly of Havertown, PA, on February 23, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Russell and Mildred Hayward (nee Monge). Godmother of Matthew Giello. Also survived by her cat, Sweet Pea, and many devoted lifelong friends. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Friday, 10 to 11 A.M., at Sacred Heart Church, Manoa and Shelbourne Roads, Havertown, PA and to her Memorial Mass at 11 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the , P.O. Box 896, Hershey, PA 17033-0896 or to Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 would be appreciated. Arr.
