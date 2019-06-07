|
|
PALAVAGE
CAROLYN (Calabrese)
June 5, 2019, age 57. Beloved wife of Drew. Devoted and loving mother of Alexandra. Dearest daughter of Rita (nee Tarquinio) Britt and the late Anthony Calabrese. Stepdaughter of Ed Britt. Sister of Salvatore (Amy) Calabrese. Daughter-in-law of Carolyn and the late Andrew Palavage. Loving aunt of Sofia, Ashley, Jonathan and Matthew. Also survived by many loving extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING MONDAY, 9:30 A.M., at The Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts., Phila., PA 19145, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to , 100 N. 20th St., Phila., PA 19103.
Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on June 7, 2019