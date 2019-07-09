Home

Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
300 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
(610) 828-0330
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Corpus Christi Church
900 Sumneytown Pike
Lansdale, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
900 Sumneytown Pike
Lansdale, PA
CARROLL E. "BUCK" SHELTON Jr.

CARROLL E. "BUCK" SHELTON Jr. Notice
SHELTON
CARROLL "BUCK" E., JR.
91, retired News Editor for The Bulletin and The Times-Herald, died July 7, 2019.
Predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years Patricia Stillmun Shelton.
Survived by 7 children, Mary Pat Zack (Jim), Kathleen Smith (Bill), Deborah French, John Shelton (Pam), Michael Shelton (Karen), Margaret Varani (Kevin) and Peter Shelton (Dolly); 15 grandchildren; and great grand-children.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Monday, July 15 from 9:00 to 9:45 A.M. and Funeral Mass 10 A.M., Corpus Christi Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, PA. Entombment in St. Matthew's Cem., Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Bread for the World, www.bread.org.

MOORE, SNEAR & RUGGIERO OF CONSHOHOCKEN, (610) 828-0330 www.msrfh.com

Published on Philly.com on July 9, 2019
