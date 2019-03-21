|
Del CASALE
GEORGE D.
87, on March 19, 2019. He is the beloved husband of 65 years to Alice M. (nee Casalnova); devoted father of Lisa M. Del Casale, John J. Del Casale (Linda M.) and Robert George Del Casale; dear brother of Grace Del Casale; loving grand-father of Connor Zielinski, Nicole M. Del Casale and Christina R. Del Casale.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing 9 A.M. and Funeral Mass 10 A.M., Monday in St. Monica's Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Entomb-ment Holy Cross Cem., Yeadon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit, 1300 Wolf St 2nd floor, Philadelphia, PA 19148. Visit:
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 21, 2019