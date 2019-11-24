|
|
MORRIS
CASPAR
An advocate for social justice and a devoted son, brother, uncle and friend, passed quickly and peacefully on Nov. 21, 2019. Caspar worked tirelessly for People's Emergency Center in Philadelphia for 26 years, starting from the time the organization began in a church basement. Caspar eventually went on to become Director of Social Services, touching the lives of many women and children. Caspar will be remembered for his passion for history and politics, his love of music and the ocean, his skill at the poker table and his infamous deep voice. Details for a memorial celebration will be announced.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 24, 2019