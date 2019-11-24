Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CASPAR MORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CASPAR MORRIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CASPAR MORRIS Notice
MORRIS
CASPAR


An advocate for social justice and a devoted son, brother, uncle and friend, passed quickly and peacefully on Nov. 21, 2019. Caspar worked tirelessly for People's Emergency Center in Philadelphia for 26 years, starting from the time the organization began in a church basement. Caspar eventually went on to become Director of Social Services, touching the lives of many women and children. Caspar will be remembered for his passion for history and politics, his love of music and the ocean, his skill at the poker table and his infamous deep voice. Details for a memorial celebration will be announced.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CASPAR's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -