D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Church
2430 N. Providence Road
Media, PA
Entombment
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
Sts. Peter and Paul Garden Mausoleum
1600 Sproul Road
Springfield, PA
CATALDO R. "CHARLIE" MELAZZO

CATALDO R. "CHARLIE" MELAZZO Notice
MELAZZO
CATALDO R. "CHARLIE"


Age 81, of Glen Mills, formerly of SW Philadelphia., passed on April 10, 2019. Beloved husband of 61 years of Marie J. (nee Palumbo) and loving father of Diana F. Melazzo-Goldberg, D.O. (Eric) and Gina Melazzo-Dugan (John), devoted brother of Michael, Grace Delahee (late John) and the late Thomas. Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Sunday, April 14th, 4-6 P.M. and Monday, April 15th, 8:30-9:30 A.M. at the D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA 19008. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 A.M., St. Mary Magdalen Church, Media, PA. Entombment Ss. Peter and Paul Garden Mausoleum.

www.danjolell.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 12, 2019
