JANKOWSKI
CATHARINE F. 'CASS' (nee Supplee)
on Dec. 1, 2019. Wife of the late Edward K. Beloved mother of Antonina M. 'Tina' Sheehan (Michael) and Bernice C. Forbes (Glen). Loving grandmother of Madison Forbes, Brandon Sheehan and Meggie Kerlin (Robert). Also sadly missed by 2 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Thursday 7 PM to 9 PM at the SLABINSKI SUCHARSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2614 Orthodox St., Phila. PA 19137 and again on Friday beginning at 8 AM at the funeral home. Funeral Mass 10 AM at St. George's Church. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Cass's memory to the Deborah Hospital Foundation, 212 Trenton Road, Browns Mills, NJ 08015 would be appreciated by her family.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 3, 2019