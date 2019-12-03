Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home
2614 Orthodox Street
Philadelphia, PA 19137-1627
(215) 744-2700
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHARINE JANKOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHARINE F. "CASS" (Supplee) JANKOWSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CATHARINE F. "CASS" (Supplee) JANKOWSKI Notice
JANKOWSKI
CATHARINE F. 'CASS' (nee Supplee)
on Dec. 1, 2019. Wife of the late Edward K. Beloved mother of Antonina M. 'Tina' Sheehan (Michael) and Bernice C. Forbes (Glen). Loving grandmother of Madison Forbes, Brandon Sheehan and Meggie Kerlin (Robert). Also sadly missed by 2 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Thursday 7 PM to 9 PM at the SLABINSKI SUCHARSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2614 Orthodox St., Phila. PA 19137 and again on Friday beginning at 8 AM at the funeral home. Funeral Mass 10 AM at St. George's Church. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Cass's memory to the Deborah Hospital Foundation, 212 Trenton Road, Browns Mills, NJ 08015 would be appreciated by her family.

www.SlabinskiFuneralHome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CATHARINE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home
Download Now