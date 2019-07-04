|
ARMSTRONG
CATHERINE A. (nee Gallagher)
July 1, 2019, age 84, of Springfield, formerly of South Phila. Wife of the late Francis T. Armstrong; mother of Mary Agnes (Bill) Leahy, Susan (Paul) Custer, Catherine (Tom) Gorman, Jane (Jim) Hutchinson and Monica Armstrong; grandmother of Elizabeth, Maureen, Jimmy, Patrick, Mary Beth, Emily, Erin, Andrew, Frank and Jude; sister of Mary Martin, Anna May Cocco, Monica Stefanik, the late Dan Gallagher and the late Patrick Gallagher. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing 6 to 8 P.M. Sunday evening and 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. Monday morning at the RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME, 4900 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Her Funeral Mass will be Monday 10:30 A.M. at Holy Cross Church, 651 East Springfield Road, Springfield, PA 19064. Interment Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, New Jersey 08540 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on July 4, 2019