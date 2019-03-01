|
DOUGHERTY
CATHERINE A. "KITTY"
(nee Donnelly)
Of Ardmore, on Feb. 27, 2019. Wife of the late Carl R. Dougherty, mother of Robert F. Dougherty (Toni), Richard C. Dougherty (Theresa I.). Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and sister of the late James and Richard Donnelly. Family and friends may call 11:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. Monday in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 E. Eagle Rd, Havertown. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1 P.M. in St. Denis Church. Int. St. Denis Cem. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to , 150 Monument Rd, Bala Cynwyd, Pa. 19004.
www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 1, 2019