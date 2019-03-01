Home

Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Denis Church
More Obituaries for CATHERINE DOUGHERTY
CATHERINE A. (Donnelly) DOUGHERTY

CATHERINE A. (Donnelly) DOUGHERTY Notice
DOUGHERTY
CATHERINE A. "KITTY"
(nee Donnelly)


Of Ardmore, on Feb. 27, 2019. Wife of the late Carl R. Dougherty, mother of Robert F. Dougherty (Toni), Richard C. Dougherty (Theresa I.). Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and sister of the late James and Richard Donnelly. Family and friends may call 11:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. Monday in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 E. Eagle Rd, Havertown. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1 P.M. in St. Denis Church. Int. St. Denis Cem. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to , 150 Monument Rd, Bala Cynwyd, Pa. 19004.

www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 1, 2019
