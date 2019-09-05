|
|
FINEGAN
CATHERINE A.
On Sept. 2, 2019, age 70, formerly of Audubon, NJ. Predeceased by her parents, Edward J. and Nora Finegan. Lovingly survived by her siblings, Edward, Michael, Mary, John, Ann, Patti and Nora along with many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Monday from 10:30 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. at tHE HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights where her Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 P.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the (www.cancer.org).
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 5, 2019